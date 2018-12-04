Richland voters to decide fate of run off elections

Richland Parish residents will go to the polls Dec. 8 to decide four run off elections.

In the runoff for Delhi mayor, Jesse Washington will face Lynn Lewis.

In the November primary, Washington led the voting with 510 votes for 41 percent, while Lewis had 398 votes for 31 percent. Perry Smith had 26 percent with 320 votes and Todd Spinks had 25 votes for two percent.

In the run off for Delhi police chief, Nathaniel “Roy” Williams will face Michah Duchesne.

In the November primary, Williams led with 572 votes for 47 percent while Duchesne had 316 votes for 26 percent. Johnny Cleveland got 17 percent with 207 votes and George Harrison had 129 votes for 11 percent.

In the run off for alderman in Delhi District B, Bobby Benson will face Larry Houston.

In the November primary, Benson led by 36 percent with 87 votes while Houston had 34 percent with 84 votes. Carlos Harris had 73 votes for 30 percent.

In the run off for secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin will face Gwen Collins-Greenup. In the November primary, Ardoin finished with 21 percent of the vote with 296,104 votes to Collins-Greenup’s 286,913.

In Richland Parish, Ardoin got 2,067 votes for 30 percent while Collins-Greenup got 1,011 votes for 15 percent.