Richland Voluntary COA welcomes new director

Editor’s Note: Mickey Fisher has been named as the new executive director of the Richland Voluntary Council on Aging. She is filling the position left vacant by former director Beth Whatley.

Remember The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy clicked her heels and returned home from Oz?

I feel like Dorothy -- coming home.

I am Mickey Shoemaker Fisher, the new Executive Director of the Richland Voluntary Council on Aging.

When I left Rayville about 40 years ago, I had no idea what adventures were ahead.

I traveled the U.S., East and West, and to several foreign countries. I lived in cities in the North and the South. I’m so blessed, and now I am home.

Life was full and fast during those years. I had a wonderful husband, who went to heaven last year after his five-year battle with cancer. I have two beautiful daughters and a beautiful step-daughter, who have given me 12 fantastic grandchildren and six precious great grandchildren.

My heart has always belonged to senior citizens. My career started as a CNA. While raising my family, I worked and also pursued my education, earning an LPN license, a Bachelor’s degree to become a Registered Nurse, and finally a Nursing Home Administrator license. I worked in hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice care centers, and for Departments of Health in Tennessee and Oklahoma.

I am so thankful that God brought me back home to this amazing Richland Parish community. This is a new beginning for me and for the CoA family. I am excited about getting to know you. Come to the Council on Aging for fantastic fellowship and food. Bring a friend and visit with us – meet the wonderful staff who cares deeply for Richland Parish senior citizens. Join us for new adventures at the CoA. You’ll feel like you have come home too.

Thank you for welcoming me home with such open arms. After all my life experiences, I know the best people in the world are right here.

Yes, it is true: “There’s no place like home.”