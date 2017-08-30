Richland unemployment rates show slight decrease

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish dropped slightly in July.

The jobless rate for the parish fell from 6.6 percent in June to 6.3 percent in July according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Works Commission.

That reflects 538 people looking for work in Richland Parish in July, down from 571 in June and 663 a year ago.

The are currently 7,972 people working in the parish, down from 8,017 in June and 7,985 a year ago.

LaSalle Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 5.1 percent.

East Carroll had the highest jobless rate at 11.2 percent.

Not seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that all nine Metropolitan Statistical Areas showed a decrease from their July 2016 benchmarks and over-the-month unemployment rates.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percentage points from June 2017 to 5.6 percent. Additionally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Louisiana declined 1.0 percent from July 2016.

“These numbers are a clear indication that Louisiana’s employment outlook is gradually improving. We hope to continue on this positive trajectory until all eligible jobseekers are paired up with available job opportunities,” said Ava Dejoie, Executive Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Not-seasonally adjusted July unemployment rates, over-the-year nonfarm job changes and over-the-month job gain totals for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 6.2 percent, down from 6.8 percent from July 2016 and down from 6.5 percent in June. The MSA lost 700 jobs from July 2016 and 500 from June 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 5.0 percent, down from 5.7 percent from July 2016 and down from 5.2 percent in June. The MSA gained 3,600 jobs from July 2016, but is down 2,700 jobs from June 2017. The Baton Rouge MSA has had seven straight over-the-year increases.

• Hammond: 6.5 percent, down from 7.4 percent from July 2016 and down from 6.8 percent in June. The MSA gained 800 jobs from July 2016, but is down 400 from June 2017. The Hammond MSA has had over-the-year gains for 36 consecutive months.

• Houma: 5.7 percent, down from 7.2 percent from July 2016 and down from 6.0 percent in June. The MSA lost 2,800 jobs from July 2016 and 300 from June 2017.

• Lafayette: 6.0 percent, down from 7.6 percent from July 2016 and down from 6.3 percent in June. The MSA lost 1,700 jobs from July 2016 and 1,200 from June 2017.

• Lake Charles: 4.3 percent, down from 5.1 percent from July 2016 and down from 4.5 percent in June. The MSA gained 5,700 jobs from July 2016 and 300 from June 2017. The Lake Charles MSA continues its series high for nonfarm employment, and has had over-the-year increases for 73 consecutive months.

• Monroe: 5.5 percent, down from 6.6 percent from July 2016 and down from 5.8 percent in June. The MSA gained 1,200 jobs from July 2016, but is down 500 from June 2017. The Monroe MSA has had eight straight over-the-year increases.

• New Orleans: 5.3 percent, down from 6.1 percent from July 2016 and down from 5.5 percent in June. The MSA gained 2,200 jobs from July 2016, but is down 7,200 jobs from June 2017.

• Shreveport: 6.0 percent, down from 7.0 percent from July 2016 and down from 6.3 percent in June. The MSA lost 1,900 jobs from July 2016 and 1,200 from June 2017. From July 2016, total not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased 19,100 to 1,974,600. This is the third consecutive over-the-year increase for nonfarm jobs. From the June 2017 figure of 1,990,000, total not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs decreased by 15,400.

Total not seasonally adjusted private-sector jobs increased by 21,900 from July 2016 to 1,665,000. This is also the third consecutive over-the-year increase for private-sector jobs. When compared to the June 2017 figure of 1,668,400, total not seasonally adjusted private sector jobs decreased by approximately 3,400.

Not seasonally adjusted data shows that the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 23,813 from July 2016 to 118,702. Not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals also saw a decrease of 6,039 from the June 2017 figure of 124,741. Not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased approximately 4,347 from June 2017 to 1,993,395. The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, decreased by 10,386 from June 2017 to 2,112,097.