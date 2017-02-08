Richland towns benefit from program

Delhi and Rayville are among five Louisiana communities which successfully completed the Louisiana Development Ready Communities program this spring.

The others were Bastrop, Lake Providence and Tallulah.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program is part of the Louisiana Community Network – an umbrella program that supports the abilities of Louisiana communities to successfully compete for economic development investments and has supported 37 Louisiana communities to date.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps Louisiana communities to become development ready, competitive and “open for business” by facilitating the creation and implementation of a strategic community and economic development plan. The Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance undertook this initiative in partnership with LED and USDA and organized supporting members and all five communities. This effort took place over a period of three months and each community ended up with identifiable strategies for economic development improvement. NELEA president Tana Trichel says, “This was the best community effort ever experienced by our organization.” Lynn Lewis, consultant, added polish and structure to the resulting plan and acted as facilitator for the meetings. Project Coordinator Amanda McMullen says, “Participation was extremely high quality.”

“Within every Louisiana community resides the potential to compete for new investments, develop a strong local economy and secure employment and career opportunities for our people,” said Secretary Don Pierson, Louisiana Economic Development. “The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps local leaders and elected officials organize those strengths and harness them into catalysts for growth. Louisiana Economic Development is proud to provide this program to local communities to ensure that Louisiana’s economic strength and momentum reach all corners of the state.”

In order to best prepare local communities for economic success, the Louisiana Development Ready Communities program represents a strong network of partners to help facilitate specific needs: These partners include the Louisiana Municipal Association and Entergy, including chambers and excited citizens. Together, these partners have helped local communities identify strengths, weaknesses, issues and needs through asset inventories, competitive assessments and strategic planning for a five-year vision. NELEA staff members VP Michelle Boothe and Bridgette Mikell will be part of the ongoing team for implementation of community strategies.