Richland students qualify for school choice

Students attending Delhi Elementary School, Delhi Middle School, Holly Ridge Elementary School, Rayville Elementary School and Rayville Junior School will be eligible for public school choice.

Students who access choice must remain at that school for the full school year. Individual achievement scores, enrollment limits, and income level are criteria for consideration of priority for choice. (School performance scores for the previous school year were released in early November.) School choice will no longer be an option once D or F Letter Grades are raised to A, B, or C.

DES students will be eligible for choice to MES and SES;

DMS 5th grade students will be eligible for choice to MES or SES;

DMS 6th grade students will be eligible for choice to MJHS or SES;

DMS 7th and 8th grade students will be eligible for choice to MJHS;

HRES students will be eligible for choice to SES and MES;

RES students will be eligible for choice to SES and MES;

RJHS students will be eligible for choice to MJHS;

All high schools in Richland Parish are academically acceptable; therefore, school choice does not apply.

Students who are currently attending school on majority to minority (M-to-M) can remain there through the highest grade offered at that school. M-to-M transfers granted under the consent order must provide their own transportation beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. Students on M-to-M transfers during the 2017-2018 year will be eligible for choice after completing the appropriate form.

In an effort to raise community awareness of public school choice, the following meetings were held:

May 8th - Rayville Elementary, Rayville Junior, and sixth graders at Start Elementary

May 10th - Holly Ridge Elementary

May 14th - Delhi Elementary and Delhi Middle

Informational choice packets were also sent home to the parents of students at all choice schools.

Choice request applications will be accepted at the sending school and central office through May 31. Applications will not be accepted after May 31. Parents will receive an official response to their choice request by June 28.