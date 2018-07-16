Richland students do well at state horse show

A number of Richland Parish riders did well at the 49th annual Louisiana 4-H and FFA State Horse Show held July 7 to 11.

Coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, the event was held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Local award winners were:

• Public speaking, third, Cadience Jinks, Richland Parish.

• Individual demonstration, junior division: second, Anna Marie Poland, Richland Parish; and third, Allie Grayson, Richland Parish.

• Individual demonstration, senior division: fifth, Dora Dawson, Richland Parish.

• Quiz Bowl, junior division: first, Anna Marie Poland, Cadience Jinks and Allie Grayson, Richland Parish.

• Stake race, 13 and under: third, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish.

• Stake race, 14 and over: third, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish.

• Pole bending, 13 and under: fifth, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish.

• Barrel racing, 13 and under: third, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish.

• Barrel racing, 14 and over: eighth, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; ninth,

• Ground work, 13 and under: seventh, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish and eighth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish.

• Ground work, 14 and over: ninth, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish.

• Stock horse, pleasure, 13 and under: eighth, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish and ninth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish.

• Stock horse, pleasure, 14 and over: second, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish.

• Working cow horse, 13 and under: first, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish.

• Working cow horse, 14 and over: first, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; and fourth, Camille M. Watts, Richland Parish.

• Ranch trail, 13 and under: sixth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; and seventh, Abby C. Hillman, Richland Parish.

• Ranch trail, 14 and over: fourth, Dora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; and Camille M. Watts, Richland Parish.

• Ranch roping, 14 and over: second, Camille M. Watts, Richland Parish.