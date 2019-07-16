Richland spared serious damage from passing storm

Richland Parish avoided most serious damage over the weekend as Hurricane Barry passed through Louisiana.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, and the Richland Parish Police Jury working together had sandbags staged throughout the parish dispersing approximately 3,400 bags over the weekend.

Extra patrols were also put in place along with teams that were on standby to clear roadways.

Sheriff Gilley stated we were blessed not to have received damage like other areas of the state did and our prayers go out to those effected by the storm. He warns that we are still early into the hurricane season and urges that if you can have supplies on hand for future events.

Richland Parish Office of Emergency PreparednessDirector Dawn Williams said she had a briefing with local officials on June 11 to prepare for Barry, a storm that became the first hurricane of the season.

Richland Parish Police Jury President, Elliot Colvin then signed an Emergency Declaration for Richland Parish and Richland Parish Police Jury Parish Manager Joey Evans had several loads of sand delivered to the parish barns and the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Sheriff Gilley had inmates filling and loading sands bags for the public.

“We did in fact have approximately 2,500 residents without power,” Williams said. “This was not a weather-related issue. Entergy worked until all power was restored.”

Williams said she is thankful her office, the sheriff’s office and the police jury were all able to work together to prepare residents for the storm.

“Richland Parish seemed to have dodged a life-threatening, full-blown natural disaster that sure seemed possible a few days earlier,” Williams said. “While we were very fortunate with this storm, I never let my guard down. I worked diligently, I monitored all weather forecasts. I attended conference calls with state officials; I noted and studied all conditions reported from other parishes that could have a direct effect on Richland Parish.”

As director of emergency preparedness under the revised Louisiana Disaster Act of 1993 and the various ordinances enacted by the Richland Parish Police Jury, Williams has the authority and responsibility for meeting the dangers, affecting the people and property of Richland Parish. The director has overall responsibility for emergency planning, coordination of resources and provision of direction of disaster operations.

“I will continue to the best of my ability to prepare and protect the citizens of Richland Parish from anything that poses a threat towards the health, safety, lives and properties,” Williams said.