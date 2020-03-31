Richland set to receive federal funds to fight virus

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced Richland Parish will receive supplemental federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling $55,579 for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

“I deeply appreciate the Trump administration recognizing the need for additional support here in northeast Louisiana where a growing number of coronavirus infections is being reported on a daily basis,” said Dr. Abraham.

“As a physician who has been on the front lines treating patients since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana, I am confident in the strength and resiliency of our communities to emerge from this challenging situation stronger than ever.”

Other facilities receiving funds include:

• Morehouse Community Health Medical Centers, Inc.: $58,206

• Primary Health Services Center: $65,355

• Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc.: $60,446

• Catahoula Parish Hospital District # 2: $62,565

• Southwest Louisiana Primary Care Center, Inc. $58,129

• Tensas Community Health Center: $53,119

• Winn Community Health Center: $62,276

“I encourage Louisianans to practice good hygiene, maintain appropriate social distance, and to pray for those taking care of the sick and needy during this difficult time,” continued Dr. Abraham.

For additional up-to-date information about COVID-19 provided by Dr. Abraham’s office, please visit abraham.house.gov/coronavirus.