Richland schools work to keep ahead of virus

Richland Parish School Board announces a partnership with TNTP, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending educational inequality, to enhance student learning during the COVID-19 crisis.

As school districts across the country respond to the pandemic and distance learning, Richland Parish and TNTP agree that it is crucial to closely collaborate with families as partners, so students can stay on track for their academic, college, and career goals even while schools are closed. Research shows that increased family engagement in education is linked to better attendance, higher grades, higher test scores, and increased likelihood of high school graduation.

Through generous support from the Carnegie Foundation, TNTP is offering support to Richland Parish Schools on community engagement strategy and implementation over the next six months, rooted in their years of experience helping schools engage families effectively. Since 1997, TNTP has partnered with more than 200 public school districts, charter school networks, and state departments of education.

A first step in the partnership is a survey of Richland families, staff, and community partners about distance learning, summer programming, and potential plans for returning to school in Fall 2020.

Richland Parish School Board and TNTP will use results from these surveys to inform its Strong Start model for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The Richland Parish School Board has partnered with The New Teacher Project since April 2017 in a cooperative endeavor to provide educational support for students, teachers, administrators, and other stakeholders in our school system,” Richland Parish Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We are pleased to continue the work to support planning and engagement of our greater school community during the Coronavirus pandemic. We will partner to collect and analyze data that will inform decisions concerning the reopening of school. This partnership will also promote employees, parents, and guardians being more informed about how our schools will function during the 2020-2021 school year. Student and employee safety is the top priority of our school system.”

“Engaging with students, families, and the community is always essential for school systems, but COVID-19 has made it more important than ever,” said Daniel Weisberg, CEO of TNTP. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support Richland Parish Schools to navigate the current crisis and transform partnerships with families in ways that will boost long-term student success.”