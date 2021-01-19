Richland schools offer free meals through May

The Richland Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program through the end of May.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at all Richland Parish public schools except for dates when the schools are closed. Those dates are Feb. 15, March 15-19, April 2 and April 5.

At Delhi Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At Delhi Middle School, breakfast will be served from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At Delhi High School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At Holly Ridge Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

At Mangham Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

At Mangham Junior School, breakfast will be served from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

At Mangham High School, breakfast will be served from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

At Rayville Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At Rayville Junior High School, breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

At Rayville High School, breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At Start Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.