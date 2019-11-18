Richland schools maintain C score

Richland Parish maintained a District Letter Grade of C with an annual District Performance Score of 65 when the Louisiana Department of Education released 2019 School Performance Scores and Letter Grades Nov. 6.

Leading the district this year was Mangham High School with a score of 89.2/B and Mangham Elementary School with a score of 81.1/B. Mangham High School and Mangham Elementary School were also recognized as Top Gain Honorees by the Louisiana Department of Education. Holly Ridge Elementary School demonstrated the most growth, increasing their SPS by 7.6 points and improving a letter grade.

“For accountability purposes, local school districts experienced the second year of ratings using the Every Student Succeeds Act Accountability System,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “The academic performance of our district and most others in the region held steady. Our district increased both its K8/High School Assessment and K8/High School Progress Indices. Implementation of the Richland Parish Framework for Effective Instruction will be the means for improving academic achievement as we move forward. We credit the efforts of our students, parents, educators, and greater school community for our performance. The Richland Parish School Board remains committed to meeting the challenges of providing a quality education for our children.”

Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2019 Performance Profile Scores for the three preschool sites in Richland Parish. Mangham Elementary and Start Elementary have an overall performance rating of High Proficient while Rayville Elementary has an overall score of Proficient. The preschool program at Mangham Elementary received the Top Gains Honor Roll Award for improving their overall score more than one point over their previous score.

Individual school scores are Delhi High School, 63.8/C; Delhi Middle School, 45.8/F; Delhi Elementary School, 41/F; Holly Ridge Elementary School, 66.8/C; Mangham Elementary School, 81.1/B; Mangham High School, 89.2/B; Mangham Junior High School, 58.3/D; Rayville High School, 69.9/C; Rayville Junior High School, 47.6/F; Rayville Elementary School, 37/F; and Start Elementary School, 58.9/D.