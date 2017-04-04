Richland school board earns clean audit report

The Richland Parish School Board has received a clean audit for the 2015-2016 school year.

The audit, performed by Allen, Green and Williamson, LLP, CPAs, reports on compliance with internal controls over financial reporting and on compliance with government auditing standards as well as compliance with the requirements of each major federal program handled by the school board.

The school board is proud to report that there were no findings in the audit for the second consecutive year, which means there were no material misstatements or non-compliance with major programs. This is no small feat given the extensive nature of the audit.

A clean report requires everyone in the school system to be working toward a common goal.

Although public education in Louisiana will face challenges in the year ahead, the school board is very optimistic that it will continue to operate efficiently and to the best of its ability to provide excellent educational opportunities to the children and families of Richland Parish.