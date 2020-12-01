Richland residents head to the polls on Saturday

Four issues will be on the ballot Saturday in Richland Parish.

Voters will decide the fate of a school bond issue and a constitutional amendment and vote in runoffs for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican State Central Committee.

Voters in District 1 will decide the fate of a $12 million bond issue to support Delhi schools.

Monies generated from the bonds will support facility and building improvements at Delhi Elementary School, Delhi Middle School and Delhi High School.

The proposition would allow Richland Parish School District No. 1 to incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $12 million for up to 10 years with at interest at a rate not exceeding 8 percent.

The bonds would be used for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings.

The bonds will be payable from ad valorem taxes with an estimated increase of 10 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 6 mills currently being levied to pay general obligation bonds of the school district.

Luke Letlow and Lance Harris will face each other in the race for 5th Congressional District U. S. Representative.

Frank Black and Henry Herford Jr. will face off in the race for RSCC Member 32nd Senatorial District, Division B.

The ballot will also contain a constitutional amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.