Richland represented in Miss Louisiana pageant

Richland Parish will be represented by two contestants in the 2017 Miss Louisiana Pageant this week.

The pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 22–24 at the Monroe Civic Center.

Baylea Huffman of Delhi is a senior majoring in speech language pathology at ULM. She is a teacher at Miss Brandy’s School of Dance in Delhi. Huffman’s platform is “The Bucket Challenge,” which focuses on building the self-esteem of young children.

She is currently serving as the reigning Miss Monroe.

Miss Louisiana Stockshow Allison Newton of Bastrop will also compete. Newton is studying music vocal performing and her talent is vocal at ULM and her platform is “Embracing the Neurodiverse.”

Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday.

This year’s show will feature Miss Louisiana 2016, Justine Ker, the Miss Louisiana Band, Miss Louisiana 2013, Jaden Leach, Miss Louisiana 2015, April Nelson and male vocalist, Blake Oden.

Ed Walsh, Melissa Whitworth, Kelsi White, Hope Anderson and Amanda May will emcee. Also featured will be the 32 contestants and 65 Fleur de Lis Princesses.

The Miss Louisiana Organization has a volunteer based Board of Directors that works to share the accomplishments of the 32 contestants and provide scholarships to further their education.

The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $66,000 in cash scholarships this year, with over $600,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships available. The Miss Louisiana Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, the number one provider of scholarships for women in the world.