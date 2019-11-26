Richland ready for Christmas

Richland Parish is ready for the holidays with a number of upcoming events.

The Richland Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the Christmas season with the third annual Rayville Christmas Open House Dec. 1. Organizer’s say this year’s event will be bigger than ever, with nearly 20 participating merchants and two food vendors, which is a new addition to the event.

“This event is a great example of how the Richland Parish community has thrived by supporting our own local businesses and merchants,” chamber president Scott Franklin said. “We have experienced tremendous growth and optimism in the chamber’s five-year existence, this event is a time to celebrate our many accomplishments. All of the success surrounding the Rayville Christmas Open House is due to my vice-chairman, Ashley Morris, who created this event from scratch. Now it’s become the best sales day of the entire year for many of our members.”

Patrons of the event can enjoy shopping at many storefronts in town that will have great discounts and sales. Laura Wood will be hosting Santa Claus for kid pictures at her State Farm Insurance office and a special lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fox’s Den and Our Magnolia Café.

Participating businesses will remain open from 1-5 p.m. A list of those businesses can be found on the Richland Chamber Facebook page.

The next Christmas celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 when the annual Rayville Kiwanis Club Christmas P gets underway.

In addition to enjoying the annual parade in downtown Rayville, visitors may also sample the cooking skills of many local residents by dropping by Rhymes Memorial Library.

This year, the American Legion Auxiliary - Tommie Cook Unit 123 has agreed to sponsor the annual HollyDays Bake Sale held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 during the Christmas Parade.

Previously sponsored by Rhymes Library Board, the event offers the chance to purchase cakes, cookies, candies, casseroles and other delights. Many of the Rhymes ladies are still contributing their wonderful treats without having to continue ‘oversight’ responsibility. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help the community and area veterans.

Next up will be the annual Town of Mangham Christmas Parade. It will get under way at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 in Mangham.

Since this is Pearl Harbor Day the parade will feature a patriotic theme. Organizers would like for all local veterans to come out and serve as grand marshals.

There will be a reception after the parade at the community center for veterans, family and friends.

Rayville High School will perform A Christmas play titled Everyone’s Christmas Story Dec. 11-12 at the Richland Arts Center which is located next to Rayville High School and Rayville Junior High School.

“The play will depict a factual representation of the Christmas story,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We hope that everyone who attends will enjoy the performance.”

Daytime performances for students will be held Dec. 11-12.

The public is invited to attend the performance held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.

There is no fee for admission the performances.