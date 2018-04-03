Richland patients urged to be on lookout for new medical cards

Beginning in April, the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services has begun mailing new Medicare cards to all people with medicare.

A new alpha-numeric identifier will replace the current social security number-based identifier. this roll-out will occur over a several month period, based upon the geographic location of the medicare beneficiary.

There are concerns that people might believe that this is a “scam,” and therefore, will ignore notifications or throw new identification cards away.

If you are a medicare beneficiary, please watch your mail closely over the next few months for notifications from medicare relating to this change. Medicare beneficiaries should begin bringing their new card with them to healthcare visits as soon as they receive it. here is the way this will work:

• Newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries will get a card with a unique number, regardless of their geographic location.

• Distribution of cards for current beneficiaries will be randomized by geographic location. people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas will not begin to receive the new cards until after June of this year. however, they may begin to receive notifications relating to this change before that time.

• Starting in April, people with Medicare will be able to go to Medicare.gov/newcard to sign up for emails about the card mailing, and to check the card mailing status in their state.

• People with Medicare should use the new card once they receive it, but either the social security number-based (old) card or the new random alphanumeric-based numbers can be used through December 2019.

• Beginning Jan. 1 2020, only the new card will be usable.

if you have any questions regarding your new medicare card please call Rayville Family Clinic at 728-8833 or visit 1962 Julia St., Rayville and they will be happy to help you.