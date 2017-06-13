Richland Parish students learn CSI techniques

Students from all five parish high schools got hands on experience in investigation crimes scenes last week during the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office’s CSI camp.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said it is the fourth year the department has hosted the camp which partners with Louisiana Delta Community College in order to give students the full crime investigation experience.

Students spend the first part of the camp learning the basics of investigation crime scenes as deputies teach them to take fingerprints and make castings of foot and tire prints. They also learn about blood spatter patterns and other elements, preserving evidence and other elements of criminal investigation they are likely to encounter at a crime scene.

After the week of lessons, students got to test their knowledge with a trip to the Monroe campus of Louisiana Delta Community College where they investigated a mock crime scene, collected evidence and pieced together the details of the mock crime.

Students graduated from the camp on Friday.

Students graduating the CSI Youth Cadet Academy were Trent McKenzie, Kaiden Krishna, Spencer Caston, Ashley Thompson, Kenan DeBose, Harley Whitman, Summer Graham, C.J. Welch, Ashley Easterling, Zach Lindbeck, Janiah Appelwhite, Allie Hale, Ellie Carlson and Katerrica Jackson.

Staff workers were Chris Crawford, Wanda Vallery, Karri Moroni and Kathy Sheppard.