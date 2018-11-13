Richland Parish school scores remain steady

Richland Parish received a District Letter Grade of C with an annual District Performance Score of 65.1 when the Louisiana Department of Education released 2018 Performance Scores and Letter Grades Nov. 8.

Leading the district this year was Mangham High School with a score of 86.0/B with Mangham Elementary School close behind with a score of 83.1/B. Start Elementary School, Mangham Elementary School, and Mangham High School were recognized as Top Gain Honorees by the Louisiana Department of Education.

“All districts experienced the unique challenge of a new accountability system to begin the 2017-2018 school year,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “Despite these challenges, our academic performance held steady. Our district was awarded an overall 81.1-B for its K8 and High School Progress Index. This index shows student growth on state assessments. We are encouraged that Richland Parish maintained its previous letter grade for the District Performance Score. We credit the efforts of our students, parents, educators, and greater school community for this achievement. The Richland Parish School Board remains committed to meeting the challenges of changes to public education.”

Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2018 Performance Profile Scores for the three preschool sites in Richland Parish. Start Elementary Preschool received a score of 5.29 out of 7. Mangham Elementary Preschool received a score of 4.18 out of 7.

The preschool program at Rayville Elementary received the Top Gains Honor Roll Award for improving their overall score to a 4.46, which is an increase of 1.03 points over the previous profile score.

Scores by school are Delhi High School, 60.2/C; Delhi Middle School, 45.9/F; Delhi Elementary School, 37.6/F; Holly Ridge Elementary School, 59.2/D; Mangham Elementary School, 83.1/B; Mangham High School, 86.B; Mangham Junior High School, 56.7/D; Rayville High School, 63.9/C; Rayville Junior High School, 50.3/D; Rayville Elementary School, 44.1/F; and Start Elementary School, 66.1/C.