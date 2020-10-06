Richland Parish preschools now rated as highly proficient

The preschool sites at Mangham, Rayville and Start elementary schools all received higher performance scores for the 2019-2020 school year.

Each of these sites are now categorized as highly proficient.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department extended the 2018-2019 performance scores and ratings for an additional year. However, sites with a higher 2019-2020 performance score were given the opportunity to opt-in to receive an updated performance profile based on 2019-2020 results.

“Congratulations to all of the preschool teachers and paraprofessionals that worked so hard to improve these performance scores,” Richland Parish School Board Early Childhood/Homeless Liaison Aleasha Waller said.

She explained that each year the Louisiana Department of Education releases performance scores for all early childhood sites.

These scores are based on classroom observations of teacher-child interactions. Classrooms with high-quality teacher-child interactions are supportive, organized, and promote children’s learning and development.