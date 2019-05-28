Richland Parish Library adds parking lot

The Richland Parish Library’s main branch has a new parking lot. It is here in time for summer reading. As everyone knows, summer reading is a time for fun, adventure, and learning. A parking lot has been needed for a long time especially for summer reading. This year’s summer reading theme is ‘A Universe of Stories.’ The library will have the zoo, a storyteller, a magician, story time plus much more. For more information about summer reading, please visit ww.richlandparishlibrary.org then click on Download the Newsletter or visit the Richland Parish Library Facebook page. If you have any questions, please call the library at 728-4806.