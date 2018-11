Richland parish jobless rate falls

The jobless rate for Richland Parish fell more than half a percent in September.

The Richland Parish unemployment rate fell from 6.9 percent in August to 6.3 percent in September according to figures released by the the Louisiana Works Commission. It was higher than the 5.4 percent registered in September 2017.

That translates into 514 people looking for work in the parish in September, down from 582 in August and up from 450 a year ago.

Currently 7,708 people are working in Richland Parish. That’s down from 7,795 in August and 7,811 a year ago.

Jefferson Davis, LaSalle and Red River parishes tied for the state’s lowest unemployment in September at 4.6 percent. East Carroll Parish had the state’s highest unemployment at 9.7 percent.

Data released today by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows that from August 2018, all nine metropolitan statistical areas saw declines in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates.

This is the second consecutive month statewide MSA rates have declined over-the-month.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are below:

• Alexandria: 5.5 percent, down from 6.1 percent in August, but remained unchanged from September 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 4.5 percent, down from 5.0 percent in August, but up from 4.3 percent from September 2017.

• Hammond: 5.5 percent, down from 6.1 percent in August, but up from 5.4 percent from September 2017.

• Houma: 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent in August and down from 5.2 percent from September 2017.

• Lafayette: 5.0 percent, down from 5.5 percent in August and down from 5.2 percent from September 2017.

• Lake Charles: 3.8 percent, down from 4.2 percent in August and down from 3.9 percent from September 2017.

• Monroe: 5.4 percent, down from 5.9 percent in August, but up from 5.1 percent from September 2017.

• New Orleans: 4.8 percent, down from 5.3 percent in August, but remained unchanged from September 2017.

• Shreveport: 5.3 percent, down from 5.9 percent in August, but remained unchanged from September 2017.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 16,200 jobs from September 2017 to 1,983,400. This is the 12th straight over the year increase. From August 2018, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 3,800.

Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment has increased by 18,600 jobs since September 2017 to 1,659,000. This is also the 12th straight over the year increase.

From August 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 12,149.The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 314 to 105,069 since September 2017.