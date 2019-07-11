Richland Parish declares state of emergency due to storms

Richland Parish Police Jury President Elliot Colvin has declared a state of emergency for Richland Parish due to storms expected this weekend.

In the the proclamation declaring the emergency, Colvin outlined the following points as the reasons for the action:

• The Parish of Richland is threatened with a low pressure system currently over the northern Gulf of Mexico, it's expected to become a hurricane before making landfall. Richland Parish has increased the urgency to prepare for this emergency.

• There is a very definite threat to life and property of the citizens of this Parish; and

• Emergency actions are required and must be taken now, to prepare for the effects of the developing flood event;.

As part of the declaration, Colvin has directed that all emergency operations plans be activated and that the Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness be hereby designated as point of contact.

In addition, Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams has announced Richland Parish sand bagging operations.

As of July 11, sand bags are available with a limit of 25 per vehicle at the following locations:

• The Richland Parish Detention Center, 456 Hwy 15, Mangham;

• The Richland Parish Police Jury Alto Barn, 2735 Hwy 135, Mangham;

• The Richland Parish Police Jury Rayville Barn, 49 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville; and

• The Richland Parish Police Jury Delhi Barn, 1190 Hwy 80, Delhi.