Richland Parish declares state of emergency

Richland Parish is under a state of emergency as state officials work to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We need to take action," Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams said. "I want every tool at my disposal."

Williams assures Richland Parish citizens that there is no need to panic and there is not yet a widespread community transmission of the virus. The main reason she declared the state of emergency, she said, was to have access to state resources, if needed, and to make it easier to obtain federal funding.

Williams said it’s important to remember Covid-19 is a respiratory disease, as is influenza, and while there’s not a vaccine for it, there are tried-and-true ways to deal with this type of illness. Wash your hands regularly. Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze. And when you’re sick, stay home from work or school and drink lots of fluids.

The CDC recommends washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose or sneezing. It also advises not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth and to clean objects and surfaces you touch often — a common household cleaner will suffice.

"These are all things you can do to prevent the spread of pretty much any respiratory virus," Williams said.