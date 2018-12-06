Richland Parish congressman to run for governor of Louisiana

Ralph Abraham, M.D., today announced that he will run for Governor of Louisiana.

“I’m running for Governor, and I intend to win,” he said.

Abraham will have a formal campaign launch after the first of the year.

Abraham is a conservative Republican and has served in Congress since 2015 as the U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. It is the largest district in terms of area in the state and includes 24 parishes in North, Central and Southeast Louisiana.

As a Congressman, Abraham has worked on issues that affect all of Louisiana. He is a member of the Armed Services Committee and has helped secure funding and resources for Louisiana’s military installations at Fort Polk, Barksdale Air Force Base and the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse. He is also Louisiana’s only representative on the Agriculture Committee, and he has served on the Science, Space and Technology Committee and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Before joining Congress, he worked as a general family doctor in rural Richland Parish. He is also a veterinarian, veteran, farmer, and business owner.

He also volunteers extensively as a pilot for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Civil Air Patrol and the Pilots for Patients not-for-profit organization.

Abraham and his wife, Dianne, have been married for 43 years. They have three grown children and nine grandchildren. They are members of Alto Baptist Church.

For more information, visit www.AbrahamForGovernor.com.