Richland judge nominated to federal court

A Rayville judge has been nominated for the a federal position.

President Donald Trump has nominated Terry A. Doughty to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana Doughty will replace Robert G. James who is retiring.

“This job is my dream job. The job I’ve always wanted,” Doughty said. “I want to thank President Trump, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Senator Bill Cassidy and Senator John Kennedy for giving me this opportunity. As soon as I am confirmed, I am ready to get to work.”

Senate confirmation is expected to take two to three months.

Doughty is the Division A judge of the Fifth Judicial District in Louisiana. He was elected to this position in July of 2008 to replace retired Judge Glenn W. Strong.

He graduated from the Louisiana State University Law Center in 1984 and worked for 24 years as a private practice lawyer in Rayville, prior to his election to the District Court in 2008. For part of that time, he practiced with the firm of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, L.L.P.

“I am going to miss all the great people I work with in Richland, Franklin and West Carroll parishes, as well as all my friends in in 5th District Drug Court,” Doughty said. “I look forward to this challenge.”