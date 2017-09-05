Richland jobless rate rises slightly

Richland Parish’s unemployment rate rose by only a tenth of a percent in March, according to federal data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The jobless rate for Richland Parish rose from 6.8 percent in February to 6.9 percent in March. This is up 2 percent from March 2016.

This means 580 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in March, up from 562 in February, but down from 670 people a year ago.

Currently, 7,770 people are working in Richland Parish, up from 7,660 in February but down from 7,795 a year ago.

Jackson Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment in March at 5.1 percent while East Carroll Parish had the highest rate at 12.4 percent.

Louisiana’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in March at 5.4 percent as the state’s civilian labor force gained 20,562 over-the-month.

Not-seasonally-adjusted data represent a snapshot of employment but are not adjusted for the seasonal factors.

In February, the state’s not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 5.4 percent. The March 2016 rate was 6.0 percent.

The March seasonally-adjusted report for Louisiana was released on April 24 and showed an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.

Louisiana’s civilian labor force – people employed and unemployed but seeking a job – grew during March. The not-seasonally-adjusted report showed the state’s labor force increased by 20,562 people over the month but is down 15,045 over the year.

Unemployment rates declined over the year in all of the state’s nine metropolitan statistical areas.

Not-seasonally-adjusted March unemployment rates and over-the-year nonfarm job change totals for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.9 percent, down from 6.0 percent in February and down from 6.1 percent in March 2016. The MSA lost 100 jobs for the month and 600 over the year.

• Baton Rouge: 4.6 percent, unchanged from February but down from 5.0 percent in March 2016. The MSA gained 500 jobs over the month and 2,600 over the year.

• Hammond: 6.0 percent, up from 5.9 percent in February but down from 6.6 percent from March 2016. The MSA added 300 jobs over the month and 1,000 over the year.

• Houma: 6.2 percent, unchanged from February but down from 6.7 percent from March 2016. The MSA lost 600 jobs over the month and down 5,200 over the year.

• Lafayette: 6.3 percent, unchanged from February but down from 7.1 percent from March 2016. The MSA remained unchanged for the month but is down 6,500 over the year.

• Lake Charles: 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in February and down from 4.8 percent in March 2016. The MSA gained 500 jobs over the month and 4,900 over the year.

• Monroe: 5.6 percent, down from 5.7 percent in February and down from 6.1 percent in March 2016. The MSA remained unchanged over the month but gained 100 over the year.

• New Orleans: 4.9 percent, unchanged from February but down from 5.5 percent in March 2016. The MSA gained 900 jobs over the month and 1,000 jobs over the year.

• Shreveport: 5.8 percent, unchanged from February but down from 6.3 percent in March 2016. The MSA lost 100 jobs over the month and 3,100 over the year.