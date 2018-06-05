Richland jobless rate falls slightly during April

Unemployment in Richland Parish dropped slightly in April according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Works Commission.

That number reflects a decrease to 5.7 percent in April from 6 percent in March. Both are down from the 6.1 percent recorded in April 2017.

This means 470 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in April, down from 499 in March and 506 a year ago.

In all, 7,838 people were working in Richland Parish in April, down from 7,861 in March and up from 7,790 a year ago.

Jackson Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment in April with 3.8 percent. East Carroll Parish had the state’s highest jobless rate at 9.4 percent.

Statewide, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 22,800 jobs from April 2017. This is the seventh straight over-the-year increase. From March 2018, the number of nonfarm jobs increased by 17,800 to 1,997,100.

Not seasonally adjusted data shows that private sector employment increased by 26,100 jobs from April 2017. Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment has also added jobs over the year for the seventh straight month. From March 2018, the not seasonally adjusted private sector increased by 15,900 jobs to 1,668,200.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, compared to last year, has decreased by 0.7 percentage points from April 2017. From March 2018, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3 percent.

From April 2017, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 45,184. This over the year increase marks the 11th consecutive time this has occurred. From March 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 4,026 to 2,048,885. Not seasonally adjusted employment has had three straight over-the-month gains. This is the highest level of employed individuals for the month of April, and this is the third highest employment level in series history.

The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 13,811 from April 2017. From March 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 456 to 92,204.

The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, increased by 31,373 from April 2017. There have been six straight over-the-year increases. From March 2018, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 3,570 to 2,141,089. This makes four straight over the month gains.

“Louisiana’s economy is adding jobs at an unprecedented rate as we continue to see job gains and improvement across a variety of sectors,” said Ava Dejoie, Executive Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “More than 47,000 people are now employed when compared to April of last year. What Governor John Bel Edwards and his administration have accomplished is working, and the people, businesses and communities of our state are reaping the benefits.”

All nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) declined over the year. Not seasonally adjusted April unemployment rates for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent in March and down from 5.6 percent from April 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 3.8 percent, unchanged from 3.8 percent in March, but down from 4.4 percent from April 2017.

• Hammond: 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in March, but down from 5.5 percent from April 2017.

• Houma: 4.5 percent, up from 4.4 percent in March, but down from 5.6 percent from April 2017.

• Lafayette: 4.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in March and down from 5.6 percent from April 2017.

• Lake Charles: 3.3 percent, unchanged from 3.3 percent in March, but down from 3.8 percent from April 2017.

• Monroe: 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent in March and down from 5.2 percent from April 2017.

• New Orleans: 4.0 percent, unchanged from 4.0 percent in March, but down from 4.6 percent from April 2017.

• Shreveport: 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent March and down from 5.4 percent from April 2017.