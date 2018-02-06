Richland jobless rate barely rises in December

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish barely rose in December.

The unemployment rate inched up from 5.1 percent in November 2017 to 5.2 percent in December 2017. Both numbers are down from the 6.6 percent recorded in December 2017.

This translates into 437 people looking for work in the parish in December, up from 420 in November but down from 540 a year ago.

The total workforce for Richland Parish was 7,965 in December, up from 7,893 in November and 7,677 a year ago.

Jefferson Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate with 3.5 percent. West Carroll Parish had the highest unemployment rate in the state with 8.7 percent.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December decreased to 4.0 percent.

From November 2017, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percent. Compared to the same time a year ago, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased by 1.4 percentage points. Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 9,800 jobs from December 2016.

With a new figure of 1,989,900, this is the eighth straight over-the-year increase.

Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 14,500 jobs to 1,667,200 when compared to December 2016 figures. This is also the eighth straight over-the-year increase.

Monthly data that is not seasonally adjusted does not minimize the changes in any time series which result from normal annual occurrences such as Christmas, summer vacations and weather patterns.

Not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 12,770 from November 2017. When comparing figures from December 2016, not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 61,330 to 2,033,106. This is the highest not seasonally adjusted employed individuals has been since July 2015. The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 4,731 from November 2017 to 84,275.

When comparing figures to December 2016, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals has decreased by 28,161.

The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, increased by 8,039 to 2,117,381. Compared to December 2016, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force has increased by 33,169.

“Louisiana is home to thousands of strong-willed individuals who are actively engaged in finding employment,” said Ava Dejoie, Executive Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “As the unemployment rate declines, we are seeing a growing number of residents returning to the workplace, and that is encouraging.”

The increase in the civilian labor force this month positively affected the labor force participation rate, a measure indicating the share of residents engaged in the labor market. The not seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate increased over the month from 58.5 percent to 58.7 percent. All nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) declined over-the-month. Unemployment rates declined in all LA metro areas over-the-year for the fourth consecutive month.Not-seasonally adjusted December unemployment rates for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 4.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in November and down from 5.8 percent in December 2016.

• Baton Rouge: 3.4 percent, down from 3.6 percent in November and down from 4.7 percent in December 2016.

• Hammond: 4.4 percent, down from 4.6 percent in November and down from 6.0 percent in December 2016.

• Houma: 4.1 percent, down from 4.4 percent in November and down from 6.1 percent in December 2016.

• Lafayette: 4.2 percent, down from 4.5 percent in November and down from 6.2 percent in December 2016.

• Lake Charles: 3.2 percent, down from 3.4 percent in November and down from 4.2 percent in December 2016.

• Monroe: 4.1 percent, down from 4.3 percent in November and down from 5.5 percent in December 2016.

• New Orleans: 3.7 percent, down from 4.0 percent in November and down from 4.8 percent in December 2016.

• Shreveport: 4.3 percent, down from 4.6 percent in November and down from 5.7 percent in December 2016.