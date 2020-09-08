Richland jobless rate barely changes in July

Richland Parish’s unemployment rate rose slightly in July according to figures released by the Louisiana Works Commission.

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish rose to 8.9 percent in July, up from 8.8 percent in June and 6.7 percent a year ago.

This means 703 people were out of work in Richland Parish in July, up from 691 in June and 559 a year ago.

Richland Parish had a total workforce of 7,220 in July, up from 7,160 in June and down from 7,733 last year.

East Carroll Parish had the state’s highest unemployment in July with 13.9 percent while Jackson Parish had the lowest with 6.4 precent.

Overall, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 9.9 percent; down 0.5 percentage points from June 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 10.4 percent.

Since June 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 23,679 from 1,811,785 to 1,835,464 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased 164,890.

Since June 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased 6,906 from 209,370 to 202,464 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 86,715.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 2,600 jobs from 1,819,500 to 1,822,100 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 138,200 jobs.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 6,000 jobs from 1,503,500 to 1,509,500 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 134,000 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 16,773 from 2,021,155 in June 2020 to 2,037,928 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force decreased by 78,175.

Not seasonally adjusted July 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 7.4 percent, up from 5.9 percent in July 2019, but down from 7.5 percent from June.

• Baton Rouge: 9.1 percent, up from 5.1 percent in July 2019, but down from 9.6 percent from June.

• Hammond: 12.1 percent, up from 6.4 percent in July 2019, but down from 12.6 percent from June.

• Houma: 8.5 percent, up from 5.0 percent in July 2019, but down from 8.7 percent from June.

• Lafayette: 9.1 percent, up from 5.3 percent in July 2019, but down from 9.2 percent from June.

• Lake Charles: 9.8 percent, up from 4.6 percent in July 2019, but unchanged from 9.8 percent from June.

• Monroe: 8.3 percent, up from 5.9 percent in July 2019, but down from 8.5 percent from June.

• New Orleans: 11.9 percent, up from 5.1 percent in July 2019, but down from 12.8 percent from June.

• Shreveport: 9.4 percent, up from 5.7 percent in July 2019, but down from 9.8 percent from June.