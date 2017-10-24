Richland deputies make several large drug busts

The Richland Parish Sheriff Department Task Force on Drugs made several large drug arrests Oct. 20 on the I-20.

• David J. Armendarie, 23, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, improper lane usage and expired license tag. His total bond was $251,000.

• Sammyo Demario Smith, 32, from Leland, Miss., was arrested

and charged with improper lane, possession with intent to distribute (ecstasy), possession of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia. His total bond is $521,500.

• Shayquana S. Payton, 24, from Cleveland, Miss., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute (ecstasy), possession of firearm and possession of paraphernalia. Her total bond is $521,000.

• Abundis Arturo, 66, from Atascosa, Texas, was arrested and charged with improper lane and possession with intent to distribute (cocaine). His total bond is $500,500.

• Lander C. Zackery, 57, from Lampasas, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession with intent, illegal carry of weapons, improper lane and failure to yield. His total bond is $111,000.

There were six more summons written on lesser drug charges.

Evidence seized during the arrests made by this Task Force on Drugs was 101 pounds of marijuana, 11.1 pounds of cocaine, 2,000 ecstasy pills, two firearms and $3,468 in cash.

The other agencies in this task force a assisting the Richland Parish Sheriff Department are the West Carroll Sheriff’s Department, the Oak Grove Police, the Ouachita Parish SCAT, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Epps Police.

“I would like to thank all the agencies that take a part in this operation,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. “I also commend my deputies with the Richland Parish Sheriff Department for organizing and leading this task force in this operation.”