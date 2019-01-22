Richland Chamber pursues jobs training

The Richland Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the town of Bastrop in a joint workforce development effort known as North Louisiana Ready2Work.

The project is based on WorkKeys training, which is a high school competency test administered by ACT, with the goal to identify students who may not be on a four year university education, but who could have significant employment opportunities right here at home.

The three parish team of Richland, Ouachita and Morehouse has completed the initial steps in becoming a WorkKeys Certified Community.

“This certification is so important to our students and local employers, but the real prize is that economic development site selectors view this distinction as a major positive toward identifying a progressive and developing workforce,” Richland Chamber president Scott Franklin said. “If we are ever going to attract new major job creators, we have to build our workforce. This effort is one of many projects we have to complete in the future.”

Local employers will soon be called upon to officially recognize student WorkKeys certification as a potential resume’ builder for new hires.

“I need our employers to help us when we make the call,” Franklin added.

He noted this project would not be possible without cooperation from Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor Dennis Epps, Monroe Chamber CEO Sue Nicholson, the Workforce Development Board and Bastrop Mayor Henry Cotton.

“This will be yet another project completed by the Richland Chamber that cost nothing for the local taxpayers,” Franklin said. “We are incredibly proud of that.”