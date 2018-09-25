Richland 4-Hers seek instructors for shooting sports

Richland Parish 4-H is looking for volunteer leaders to work with youth aged 9 to 19 as shooting sports instructors/coaches.

4-H Shooting Sports goals are teaching safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment including sound decision making, self-discipline and concentration. The program also strives to teach the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior.

Shooting sports teams are led by adults who are at least 21 years old and who have completed the LSU AgCenter shooting sports training and passed a background check.

The 12-hour level one 4-H Shooting Sports training will take place Nov. 10 at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Training Facility in West Monroe.

Disciplines offered are archery, shotgun and rifle (which includes air rifle and bb gun).

For more information or a registration form, contact 4-H Agent, Joanna Strong at jstrong@agcenter.lsu.edu or 728-3216.