Rhymes sponsors Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national organization dedicated to remembering our deceased veterans, honoring the living, and teaching our children the value of freedom.

Each December the National Remembrance Day Ceremony is held at participating locations in the United States as well as some international locations. This year’s ceremony will be Dec. 16, and the local ceremony will be held at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery south of Rayville.

Rhymes Memorial Library is the location coordinator for the NLVC, with the goal of wreath sponsorship for every veteran interred there. The 24 inch, live balsam wreaths adorned with a red bow are $15 each and can be ordered through Rhymes Memorial Library.

Wreaths can be sponsored by individuals as well as businesses. Business sponsors will be listed in the December ceremony program.

In addition to wreaths sponsored for the NLVC, wreaths can be sponsored by individuals to be picked up and placed at veterans’ grave sites at other locations.

Last year a group of individuals held a mini ceremony at the family cemetery to lay their wreaths at the same time. Other communities who would like to follow this example are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to recognize their deceased veterans.

Call Rhymes Memorial Library at 728-4127 between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday with questions and to sponsor a wreath.