Rhymes society to celebrate 30 years

In 1988 the Nonnie Roark Rhymes Memorial Library Building stood, a rapidly deteriorating little building, abandoned on the vacant school grounds of Rayville High School which had been moved to another part of town. When it was built in 1927, it was the first parish library in the state of Louisiana. This came about through the long sacrifice, determination and hard work of the citizens of Richland Parish, especially the ladies of the Lambda Kappa Club of Rayville. Despite the flood of 1927, the depression of the 30’s, a world war, numerous military police actions and conflicts, the little library thrived, so much so that the library had become a victim of its own success and a new, larger building had to be constructed down the street in 1971.

The ownership returned to the parish school board and the high school used the building for an industrial arts classroom. Later it would become a storage building then a vacant one. In time it passed to the town of Rayville and was used very little. It would then become an eyesore in the middle of the business district of Rayville.

Many thought the death knell of the original building had been sounded and some were resigned to its demolition. Then, in 1989, a new group of spirited citizens organized and calling themselves the Original Richland Library Restoration Society, raised the funds to refurbish the building and succeeded in having it placed on the National Registry of Historical Places, rededicating it to serve the needs of Richland Parish.

You might ask, “What is it good for?’’ The answer is “Absolutely everything!” This building has housed the Elder-Care Program in which volunteers along with two or three paid employees called the elderly, those ages 60 and over, who lived at home and just needed someone to check on them regularly from one to five times a week.

Used as an art gallery at times, art exhibits including paintings, photography, crafts of all sorts, pottery and china as well as collectable item exhibits and state archive exhibits have all been displayed and made free to the public in this beautifully renovated building. The executive committees throughout the years have encouraged our local talent to participate in these exhibits.

In the year 1991, to aid with the preservation of the little library building, the Southern Pickin’ & Ginnin’ Festival was organized. The board of this group met faithfully for 11 years, holding their meetings there and supporting with financial assistance. The festival become the fourth most popular throughout the state. It ran its course, other projects of service to the community soon took its place.

Then there are the devoted women throughout the parish who worked diligently on numerous projects, but probably none more so than those who baked cakes and turned them into Easter Bunny Cakes, a project close to 30 years old. And we cannot forget all the wonderful cooks who took time out of their busy Christmas schedule to bake Christmas cakes, cookies, candies and other goodies for our Hollydays Bake Sale.

It seems that the faithful women associated with this little building are always coming up with ways to support it. There have been two wonderful books of Richland Memories published by the ORLRS and a cookbook of recipes from some of the parish’s finest cooks ... the proof is in the recipes themselves.

In 2016, the idea to honor Veterans from Richland Parish brought about the connection with the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery and the Wreaths Across America project. Now in its fourth year, this partnership has grown reaching to other parishes in Northeast Louisiana. From a total of 298 wreaths sold and laid on veterans grave sites in the parish in 2016 to a 2018 total of 831 wreaths laid, the ORLRS is looking forward to a minimum goal of 1,000 and hoping for 1,200. This project, like all others before, could not have happened without the amazing support and generosity of ORLRS members, friends and parish businesses.

Here it is 2019 and 30 years have passed, memory upon memory has been made and shared in the Rhymes Memorial Building. One such memory includes the selecting of Rhymes’ Executive Committee (all ladies at time) as the grand marshalls of the Rayville Christmas Parade. The lucky ladies chosen to represent the committee in the parade were charter members.

This year the executive committee and staff proudly invite everyone to the a 30th anniversary celebration to be held at 3 p.m. May 19 in this 92 year old building that has refused to yield the ghost, but continues to offer itself as the free meeting place of all local club and organizations while all others are charged a nominal fee.

The year 2027 is just around the bend of time and the little building will be 100 years old. As the present office manager, I am believing she will still be here for all of Richland Parish to use and enjoy, as younger trustees and members come to realize the importance of preserving the building and the past, in the present, for the future. Oh, that day should be a true celebration.