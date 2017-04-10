Rhymes participates in wreath project

The Executive Committee of the ORLRS-Rhymes Memorial Library is proud to announce it will again be participating in the Wreaths Across America Program which honors military veterans buried throughout the world.

The mission of this organization is to remember our fallen U. S. veterans, to honor all those who have served in the military, and to teach the nation’s children the value of freedom.

The theme for this year is “I’m an American, yes, I am” with the local National Remembrance Day Ceremony to be held at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery at 11 a.m. Dec. 16.

The live balsam wreaths can be purchased through any member of the executive committee and can be sponsored by individuals and businesses for specific or undesignated sites at the cemetery.

Wreaths can be sponsored and picked up to be placed at the sites of veterans buried elsewhere.

There are more than 2,600 veterans’ graves in Richland Parish.

Please help to cover as many sites as possible, by contacting Rhymes Memorial Library at 728-4127 for your wreath sponsorship.

This is the perfect way to remember and honor members of your family or community who served their country and helped to preserve your many freedoms.

The deadline for wreath sponsorship is Nov. 13.

All contributions are tax deductible.