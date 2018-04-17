Rhymes Library preparing for Wreaths event

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America has announced the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery just south of Rayville has once again joined in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach as an official location for 2018.

This is the third year that Rhymes Memorial Library and the cemetery will participate in this national event. The cemetery will join the more than 1,400 participating locations across the country Dec. 15 to remember the fallen, honor those that are now serving around the world and to teach children that our freedom comes with a cost.

The goal for Rhymes Memorial is to raise enough funds to place veterans’ wreaths on all the headstones of the fallen laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration. The ORLRS Executive Committee and Board of Trustees want to thank everyone who sponsored wreaths last year. This year, the Executive Committee along with the personnel of the Veterans Cemetery are anticipating the need of at least 400 wreaths to cover grave sites there.

This is a chance for communities all over Northeast Louisiana to participate in honoring those interred in the cemetery, which offers services to all veterans and families in this area. For the past couple years, volunteers and sponsors have stepped forward to become part of and to share in this important act of patriotism.

This year they encourage every organization, club, church and individual in Northeast Louisiana to sponsor wreaths.

The organization is expecting the number of sponsors to grow in 2018 and beyond, due to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers who will actively seek out new sponsors throughout Northeast Louisiana because this mission to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration of veterans everywhere Dec. 15 really does matter.

Sponsors may contact Dellie Hicks at Rhymes Memorial at 728-4127 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or contact WAA Committee co-chairs Debbie Burgess at 728-4386 or 805-4912 and Sandy Green at 728-5553 or 280-5639 or any one of the other members of the executive committee.

Sponsorship for wreaths are $15.00 each. Everyone is encouraged to order early.