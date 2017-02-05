Rhymes Library prepares for annual meeting

The Nonnie Roark Rhymes Memorial Library in Rayville will host its annual membership meeting, which is open to the public, at 3 p.m. May 21 at the library at 815 Louisa St., in Rayville.

In 1915, the small town of Rayville claimed the distinction of having the first parish library in the state of Louisiana.

The library was the result of months of planning by members of the Lambda Kappa Club, a women’s club in Rayville. They got permission from the school board to keep the school library open during the summer. In 1924 the school board granted them permanent use of a room at the school to use as a town library.

That parish library service was already being attempted was a factor in Miss Essie M. Culver’s, state librarian, choosing the small-town library in Rayville to use as a unit for demonstration of good library service, resulting in the library being selected as one of the two parishes for what was considered a real experiment that time. The decision to demonstrate parish library service was a momentous one in the history of the institution.

The Richland Parish Library then officially began in April of 1926 when the first contribution of 1,000 books were received from the Library Commission in Baton Rouge. According to the annual report of April through December in 1926, the library received $100 from the Rayville Town Council, $500 from the police jury and $879.08 from benefits and cake walks -- a total income of $1,479.08.

The original library board appointed by the police jury included Mrs. E.D. Baker of Mangham, Mrs. D.A. Whitfield of Crew Lake, Mrs. F.G. Hulse of Delhi, Mrs. R.R. Rhymes, Mrs. Carl Earle of Clear Lake, Mrs. E.A. Jones of Rayville, Mrs. F.B. Hatch of Buckner and J.A. Hall of Alto.

While the other test library (in Jefferson Parish) fell victim to flood and depression, the library in Rayville held fast through the determination of Richland Parish residents.

Mrs. Pendleton Morris was the first librarian and received a monthly salary of $75. Throughout the 1927 flood which overflowed the city streets, she waded daily in her high-topped boots to the library at the school building. Mrs. Morris was 62 years old at the time.

As the flood waters crept into the streets of Rayville, she protected her books by piling them high on chairs and tables. Library patrons came by boat to check out an average of 60 books a day in a community of 1,599 people according to a library history compiled in 1965. Eventually the steps leading to the building were removed so boats could land more easily. Every boat left with its load of books and there are those Richland Parish residents who related that without the library, they believe they would have been unable to ride out the record-breaking flood. The circulation for the year reached the amazing total of 30,000 volumes.

Later in 1927 the library moved in to a “home” of its own -- a building erected with funds donated by R.R. Rhymes in memory of his first wife, Mrs. Nonnie Roark Rhymes. The town council equipped the new Rhymes Memorial Library, which had the distinction of being the first parish library building constructed as such in the state of Louisiana.

Depression years created problems for the struggling library. Mrs. Morris often had to wait for her salary and book orders were held until funds were on hand. For example, in 1930 only $247.78 was spent for books -— but this amount bought 553 books and 90 others were donated.

Five years later, financial problems led to the re-organization of the library. The library commission sent two trained librarians, Miss Tillie Abramson and Miss Ella V. Aldrich, for a few months each, several thousand books and a car to be used as a bookmobile.

According to the Richland Beacon of June 19, 1937: “The first book route in the parish was started Wednesday afternoon, June 16th. A stop from 1 o’clock to 2 was made at the Burn Road north of Holly Ridge and 17 books were loaned.”

A small bookcase holding 80 books had been built to fit into the back of the library car and two boxes of extra books were tucked into the back.

At this time seven library branches were established in the towns of Mangham, Delhi, Archibald, Holly Ridge, Start Alto, and Dunn. The branch libraries were kept open two days a week for two hours each.

By 1946 the book circulation was 55,605, almost double that of the year before. This trend led to the enlarging of the library building by the police jury in 1948.

Despite flood, the depression and war, the little library thrived, so much so that it eventually became a victim of its own success. The building housing the current Rayville branch of the Richland Parish Library at 910 Louisa was completed in 1971.

Many thought the death knell of the original building had been sounded and some were resigned to its demolition. Then, in 1989, a new group of spirited citizens raised the funds to refurbish the building and succeeded in having it placed on the National Registry of Historical Places, rededicating it to serve the needs of Richland Parish.

Since then Rhymes Memorial Library has served as a meeting place for civic clubs, has been the sponsor of community events including the Southern Pickin’ and Ginnin’ Festival, Bunny Cake sales, the Gospel Singing Jubilee, and the Holly Days Bake Sale and was a base of operations for the Elder Care Call Program. This past year Rhymes was awarded the honor of being the location coordinator for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in association with Wreaths Across America.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

The first Wreaths Across America ceremony on December 17 was truly inspirational. Community support through wreath sponsorships enabled many volunteers to lay live balsam wreaths on every veteran’s grave in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. The community was honored by the presence of area politicians and a hardy group of attendees who braved severe wind and inclement weather to make this event such a success.

In keeping with the WAA 2016 theme “Say Their Name,” volunteers spoke the veteran’s name aloud as they laid a wreath on each grave prior to the ceremony. The theme for 2017 is “I’m An American. Yes, I Am.” Organizers are anticipating approximately 300 burial sites at the NLVC that will need wreath sponsorships by December 2017.

In addition to business sponsorships and specific grave sponsorships by individuals, in 2017 organizers would like to encourage participation from those of you who have no veterans in your families by allowing you to sponsor a wreath (or wreaths) for the NLVC as a memorial to a loved one who was not a veteran. These memorials will be acknowledged in the program for the December ceremony. Wreath sponsorships can be made through Rhymes Memorial Library from now until the mid-November deadline.

FROM 2016-2017

February 2016 saw the completion of the repairs begun the previous November to replace water-damaged wood on library windows as well as some minor issues.

Memorials in honor of Francine Evans, a past president of the executive board who had originally proposed the idea, were used to install a flagpole in front of the building, and lighting was donated so that the flag can fly day and night.

October ushered in the library’s third annual Gospel Singing Jubilee with performances by Southern Grace, Sanctuary Quartet, Jericho Project and Ben Waites. The audience, ranging from preschoolers through retirees, showed their enthusiasm throughout the evening with applause, whoops and cheers.

From mid-November through mid-December the library was the site of an exhibit of unique hand-painted china pieces. The exhibition was kicked off by a tea welcoming the artist, Dorothy Long Sims. The variety of pieces on display included jewelry, Christmas ornaments, trays, cake plates, wall décor and yard tiles.

The Holly Days Bake Sale in early December was a rousing success. From the beautifully decorated tables, teaming with delectable goodies such as cakes, pies and candies, as well as the soups and casseroles in the freezer and breads in the fridge, our shoppers could select a myriad of foods and desserts in addition to choosing that special china piece for a wonderful Christmas gift.

In the spring of 2016 the annual Bunny Cake Fundraiser was cancelled because the workers needed to decorate the cakes were unavailable due to widespread flooding in the area. The decision was made to cancel the event for 2017 because of the rising costs of supplies and the labor-intensive nature of the preparation being shouldered by fewer volunteers each year.

On March 21 of this year, Rhymes was the site of the Rayville introduction of the book “My Darling, A World War II Scrapbook,” compiled by Rayville native Carole Cotton Winn, containing letters and other memorabilia sent by her father to her mother during his service overseas while Carole was a baby. Carole gave a short summary of the book, pointing out some pages containing especially poignant letters and pictures, followed by her signing copies for excited purchasers.

