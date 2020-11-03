Election Results

Voters in Richland Parish elected two local officials, sent a third to a runoff and voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump for president and Start native Luke Letlow for congress along with helping decide other ballot issues on Tuesday according to Wednesday morning's election returns.

In local races, Jim Archibald was elected Justice of the Peace in Ward 4 by 68.6 percent with 749 votes to Jackson Torrey's 343 votes.

Brenda Daniels and Cody Uehling each received 200 votes for Justice of the Peace in Wards 6 and 7, forcing a runoff.

In the race for constable in Ward 2, Leo Lyle won by 62.5 percent with 1,856 votes to Stella Sorey's 1,113 votes.

Letlow is headed to a runoff in the race for 5th Congressional District representative with a 33.5 percent margin statewide with 101,026 votes. Lance Harris came in second with 50,207 votes for 17 percent while Sandra "Candy" Christophe was third with 49,061 votes for 16 percent.

Martin Lemelle Jr. had 10.5 percent with 31,557 votes while Scotty Robinson had 7.75 percent with 23,379 votes, Allen Guillory Sr. had 7 percent with 21,221 votes, Matt Hasty had 3.1 percent with 9,517 votes, Phillip Snowden had 3 percent with 9,232 votes andJesse P. Lagarde had 2 percent with 6,550.

In Richland Parish, Letlow led by 63 percent with 5,793 votes while Christophe had 13.09 percent with 1,218 votes, Martin Lemelle Jr. had 8.55 percent with 795 votes, Lance Harris had 4.74 percent with 441 votes, Scotty Robinson had 3.39 percent with 315 votes, Phillip Snowden had 2.66 percent with 247 votes, Allen Guillory, Sr. had 2.35 percent with 219 votes, Jesse P. Lagarde had 2.27 percent with 211 votes and Matt Hasty had 0.69 percent with 64 votes.

In the presidential election Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 62 percent of the vote with 1,157,463 votes while Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris received 37 percent with 687,582 votes.

Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen received 1 percent with 18,579 votes. The other 10 candidates failed to gain at least one percent.

Trump and Pence carried Richland Parish by 66 percent with 6,607 votes while Biden and Harris received 32 percent with 3,225 votes. No other candidate passed one percent.

Bill Cassidy swept the race for U.S. Senator with more than 60 percent of the vote both statewide and in Richland Parish.

Statewide, Cassidy had 62.38 percent with 1,140,213 votes while Adrian Perkins had 16.97 percent with 310,212 votes, Derrick "Champ" Edwards had 10.43 percent with 190,687 votes, Antoine Pierce had 2.36 percent with 43,229 votes, Dustin Murphy had 1.94 percent with 35,424 votes, David Drew Knight had 1.70 percent with 31,034 votes, Beryl Billiot had 0.87 percent with 15,848 votes, John Paul Bourgeois had 0.82 percent with 14,953 votes, Peter Wenstrup had 0.62 percent with 11,355 votes, Aaron C. Sigler had 0.55 percent with 10,083 votes, M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza had 0.38 percent with 6,954 votes, Melinda Mary Price had 0.36 percent with 6,610 votes, Jamar Montgomery had 0.28 percent with 5,185 votes, Reno Jean Daret III had 0.20 percent with 3,656 votes and Xan John had 0.14 percent with 2,525 votes.

In Richland Parish, Cassidy had 68.55 percent with 6,460 votes, Perkins had 11.07 percent with 1,043 votes, Edwards had 10.95 percent with 1,032 votes, Murphy had 2.29 percent with 216 votes,Knight had 2.11 percent with 199 votes, Pierce had 1.79 percent with 169 votes, Billiot had 0.83 percent with 78 votes, Wenstrup had 0.57 percent with 54 votes, Bourgeois had 0.55 percent with 52 votes, Price had 0.36 percent with 34 votes, Daret had 0.32 percent with 30 votes, Mendoza had 0.21 percent with 20 votes, Sigler had 0.17 percent with 16 votes, Montgomery had 0.13 percent with 12 votes and John had 0.10 percent with 9 votes.

Foster Campbell was re-elected to the Public Service Commission in District five by a 51 percent margin with 176,504 votes to Shane Smiley's 168,928. In Richland Parish, Smiley receive 54.57 percent of the votes with 5,010 to Foster's 4,171.

In the race for Associate Justice in the 4th Supreme Court District, Jay McCallum won by a 56.69 percent margin with 122,443 votes to Shannon Gremillion's 93,531. In Richland Parish, McCallum had 67.56 percent with 5,229 votes to Gremillion's 2,511.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution) passed statewide by a margin of 64.6 percent with 1,168,680 votes in favor of it and 640,793 against it. Richland Parish voters supported it by 74.57 percent with 6,912 yes votes and 2,357 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 (Amending Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well) passed by 58.07 percent with 1,015,375 yes votes and 733,137 no votes. In Richland Parish, it passed by 52.77 percent with 4,739 yes votes to 4,242 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (Amending Use of Budget Stabilization Fund) passed by 54.07 percent with 942,862 yes votes to 801,068 no votes. In Richland Parish, it failed by 51.34 percent with 4,584 no votes to 4,345 yes votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 (Limiting Expenditure Limit for State General Fund), failed by 54.79 percent with 933,504 no votes to 770,161 yes votes. In Richland Parish, it failed by 57.61 percent with 5,039 no votes to 3,708 yes votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5 (Authorizing Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions) failed by 62.04 percent with 1,063,322 no votes to 650,664 yes votes. In Richland Parish, it failed by 62.22 percent with 5,475 no votes to 3,324 yes votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 6 (Increasing the Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level) passed by 62.14 percent with 1,077,685 yes votes to 656,491 no votes. In Richland Parish it passed by 61.09 percent with 5,446 yes votes to 3,468 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 7 (Creating Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund) passed by 64.54 percent with 1,117,839 yes votes to no votes. In Richland Parish, it passed by 59.50 percent with 5,327 yes votes to 3,626 no votes.

A proposition to authorize sports wagering activities passed by 50.36 percent with 4,508 yes votes to 49.64 percent with 4,443 no votes.