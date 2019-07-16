Residents warned to secure their ATVs from thieves

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley is warning residents to take extra precautions after the RPSO has received numerous complaints over the last several weeks of stolen ATV’s.

Gilley said five ATV’s have been recovered by RPSO Investigators after being reported stolen. Four juveniles and one adult have been arrested in connection to these thefts.

One ATV recovered in Ouachita Parish is still under investigation with an arrest pending.

Sheriff Gilley is urging residents to lock-up ATV’s and remove the keys from them when not in use. He also is asking people to write down the VIN numbers and take photographs of their ATV’s in case they are stolen.