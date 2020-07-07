Rep. Thompson supports changes by legislature

The 2020 legislative sessions had difficulties, logistically, because of the Coronavirus, says Rep. Francis Thompson, but lawmakers in the House and Senate have come together to pass legislation to improve the state.

Thompson, D-Delhi, said the Legislature passed bills dealing with Tort Reform that should be meaningful to most businesses and individuals as they combat the economic impacts of dealing with the virus. Several bills grant tax breaks to business and the oil industry, which were crippled by actions taken to combat spread of the virus.

The Legislature also approved several bills regarding gun control measures, all supported by the National Rifle Association.

“This is the best House I’ve seen in 10 years, in terms of getting along with the Senate,” Thompson, a former senator, said. “We’ve got a great Speaker of the House and things run very smoothly. He is serious about tending to business, which makes us better. We’ve got some very bright people in the House from all over the state.”

Another important factor, he said, is “the governor is in the mix, working with the Senate President and the Speaker. I haven’t heard of that in quite some time. But it doesn’t mean we haven’t had some conflicts.”

Thompson had several pieces of legislation signed into law during the regular session that ended June 1.

The key legislation, HB317, establishes a voluntary driver’s license designation for a person within the autism spectrum disorder. Thompson worked with the Autism Society of North Louisiana and Louisiana Psychiatric Association in drafting the legislation.

The bill calls for additional emphasis in police officer training on how to deal with drivers who are autistic. A designation, such as the letter A, on the person’s license would alert an officer that the driver might react differently to being stopped and that unusual reactions should not automatically be interpreted as belligerence.

“This could be very important to a lot of people,” Thompson said, and could prevent a situation from escalating.

Two of his bills deal with testing and labeling seed (HB426) and revising the process of regulating commercial feed and use of the Feed and Fertilizer Fund (HB618).

Other Thompson legislation signed into law include HB414, which clarifies that the Monroe Housing Authority is not a state agency, so its employees are not under Civil Service and HB 618, which makes it easier for smaller banks to become depositories for state funds.

Two resolutions that received unanimous approval in the House and Senate extend the Lake Providence Watershed Council and commend University of Louisiana President Nick Bruno on his retirement.

The watershed council is to study the impact to water quality caused by excess nutrient and sediment runoff, the need for shoreline modification management, what watershed conservation measures are needed, and to implement innovative habitat restoration methodology. It is to coordinate federal, state, and local efforts to improve and protect water quality and implement surface water resource management and protection policies, and make recommendations for the optimal management and protection of the natural resources in the Lake Providence watershed.

The following is a list of some of the bills signed into law from the regular session and approved in the special session that ended Tuesday.

• HB8 – Sets provisions for teachers who were retired at least 12 months prior to June 30, 2020, to return to work.

• HB132 – Calls for Louisiana to adopt full-time Daylight Savings Time if federal law is changed to allow it.

• HB140 stipulates that handguns cannot be carried in buildings where governmental meetings are conducted. HB334 authorizes concealed handgun permit holders to carry guns in places of worship. HB746 allows the carrying of firearms during a mandatory evacuation. HB 781 allows the sale of ammunition when an emergency is declared.

• HB141 – Eliminates the age limit for serving as a justice of the peace or constable.

• HB159 – Allows night hunting of outlaw quadrupeds – nutria or beaver – on private property at any time of the year with written permission of the property owner SCR7 – Urges coastal parishes to cancel lawsuits against oil companies.

• HB357 – Sets guidelines for the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to begin fantasy sports wagering in parishes that approved the practice in Nov. 6, 2018, elections.

• HB734 – Establishes a statewide dual enrollment program.

• HB765 – Establishes the “LSU National Champions” specialty license plate.

• HB819 – Allows any Louisiana certified physician to recommend medical marijuana for diseases that are considered debilitating including: cancer; glaucoma; Parkinson’s disease; epilepsy, Crohn’s disease; muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain associated with sickle cell disease, and many other chronic condition for which a patient is receiving hospice care or palliative care; and any condition not otherwise specified in present law or proposed law that a physician; in his medical opinion; considers debilitating to an individual patient and is qualified through his medical education and training to treat.

• HB 843 – Sets regulations for industrial hemp, industrial hemp products, and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

• SB189 – Establishes Coronavirus and Main Street Recovery funds to help local governments.

• SB466 – Allows the Legislature to meet via phone or video teleconferencing in times of governor-declared disasters or medical emergencies.

• Special Session – SB10 – Rural broadband Internet service – Electric co-ops must grant permission to broadband providers to use the electricity delivery system. Co-ops can deny if there is insufficient capacity.

• Special Session – HB 57 – Reduces the amount awarded in lawsuits over injuries received in car wrecks in hopes of lowering automobile insurance rates (Subject to governor veto)

• Special Session – HB70 – Issue $250 “hazard pay” checks to up to 200,000 medical and customer service employees who worked during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.