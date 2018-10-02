Registration deadline nears for fall election in Richland

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election is drawing near.

Richland Parish residents will help decide the fate of a number of state and local items on the ballot as well as six constitutional amendments.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail for the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 9. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 16.

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23-30 (except Sunday, Oct. 28).

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 (other than military and overseas voters).

In the secretary of state’s race, candidates are Kyle Ardoin, Healther Cloud, Gwen Collins-Greenup, A.G. Crowe, Rick Edmonds, Renee Fontenot Free, Thomas J. Kennedy III, Matthew Paul Moreau and Jule Stokes.

In the race for U.S. representative, incumbent Ralph Abraham faces challengers Billy Burkette, Jessee Carlton Fleenor and Kyle Randol.

In the race for judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 1st District, Sharon Marchman of Monroe will face James “Jimbo” Stephens of Winnsboro.

In the race for District 1 school board member, Billy Calvert will face Joe May.

In the race for District 3 school board member, Deanna Hubbard Harrison will face Moses Wilkins.

In the race for District 1 school board member.

In the race for Delhi mayor, incumbent Jesse Washington faces J. Lynn Lewis, Perry Smith and Todd Spinks.

In the race for Delhi’s police chief, incumbent Nathan “Roy” Williams faces Johnny Cleveland, Micah Duchesne and George Harrison.

In the race for Delhi alderman, District A, Rhonda Gee will face Larry Rancher.

In the race for Delhi alderman, District B, Bobby Benson, Carlos Harris and Larry Houston are running.

In the race for Delhi alderman, District C, Henry Washington Jr., faces Sharrick “Punkin” Young.

In the race for Delhi alderman, District D, Mildred Crockham, Donald Morrison and Lennon Whitney Sr., are running.

In the race for Delhi alderman, District E, Ellen Oliver will face W.B. “Dub” Sumner.

In addition, Richland Parish voters will decide the fate of a proposition which would allow fantasy sports better in the parish.

Another local proposition on the ballot is 1/2 cent sales tax renewal for the sheriff’s office. The tax is expected to bring in $1,080,000 per year for 10 years with the money to be used for the purpose of funding the law enforcement district.

Six constitutional amendments will be voted upon.

Amendment No. 1 would prohibit a convicted felon from seeking or holding public office or appointment within five years of completion of his sentence unless he is pardoned.

Amendment No. 2 would require a unanimous jury verdict in all noncapital felony cases for offenses that are committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

Amendment No. 3 would permit, pursuant to written agreement, the donation of the use of public equipment and personnel by a political subdivision upon request to another political subdivision for an activity or function which the requesting political subdivision is authorized to exercise.

Amendment No. 4 would remove authority to appropriate or dedicate monies in the Transportation Trust Fund to state police for traffic control purposes.

Amendment No. 5 would extend eligibility for the following special property tax treatments to property in trust: the special assessment level for property tax valuation, the property tax exemption for property of a disabled veteran, and the property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as a first responder, active duty member of the military, or law enforcement or fire protection officer.

Amendment No. 6 would require that any reappraisal of the value of residential property by more than 50 percent, resulting in a corresponding increase in property taxes, be phased-in over the course of four years during which time no additional reappraisal can occur and that the decrease in the total ad valorem tax collected as a result of the phase-in of assessed valuation be absorbed by the taxing authority and not allocated to the other taxpayers.