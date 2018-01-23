Rayville tops best teams list

Close readers will remember that last year I said the Hornets were the best Rayville basketball team I had lever seen except for the team I would see next year.

If I have ever made an understatement, this was it. This year, the Hornets have come out blazing even beyond my own expectations.

They have won the three biggest tournaments in Northeast Louisiana, the inaugural Big E Classic, the West Monroe Invitational’ and Ouachita’s Don Redding Classic. For good measure, they won the Parkview Tournament.

Not only that, but they have gone undefeated in all games at 24-0. As far as I know, even the great Elvin Hayes, when he played for Eula D. Britton in Rayville, didn’t experience an undefeated season.

This history-making, record-setting group is led by the Wilson three, twins Ja’Markus and Ja’Micheal and cousin, Mylik, Nashuan Ellis has upped his play to the elite level so that he has attracted interest from many college recruiters. Others that complete this sterling four are Jay Pleasant, Samuel Sledge, Kameron Hunter, Christopher Jones, Zyquarius Cowart, Camarius Payne and Jalon Quallls..

It’s a given that they will finish district undefeated and, as the number one seed in public Double A, they are likely to win the state championship. Just recently, they have been rated as the number one team in all classifications in Northeast Louisiana.

They have also been rated the number two team in the state in all classifications. If they are going to lose, it will be to the number one team in all classifications and that is Riverside around the Baton Rouge area. They will meet in the Hall of Fame game in Scotlandville on January 27.

Meanwhile, only two home are games left: Ferriday on Feb. 2, and Delhi Charter Feb. 9. Ferriday may be competitive because the Hornets were only ahead by 15 at half in their first district game.