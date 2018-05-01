Rayville sending runners to state meet

The Rayville Hornets are sending seven track team members to the state track meet Friday on the LSU campus on Baton Rouge.

On the girl’s team Edberly Minnieweather will be heading to state after a first place win in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.85.

In addition, the 4x100 meter relay team took second place with a time of 51.78.

Members of that team are Aaliyah Harper, Jasmine Reynolds, Jalexius Kelly and Minnieweather.

The 4x200 meter relay team will also be heading to state after taking third place with a time of 12.85.

Those team members are Ashanti Hunter, Reynolds, Kelly and Minnieweather.

On the boys team, James Powell, Azriel Campbell and Samuel Sledge are all heading to state with second place victories.

Powell qualified in javelin with a throw of 158.02.

Campbell qualified in shot put with a throw of 43.04.

Sledge qualified with a long jump of 21.1.