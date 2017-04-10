Rayville is ready for homecoming

The Rayville High School Homecoming Block Party/Pep Rally is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 on the block of Benedette Street beginning at HWY 425 and extending to the Post Office.

The RHS Homecoming Court caravan will leave the school approximately 5:30 p.m., travel down Martin Luther King Drive and turn on Louisa Street to the event area.

Recognition of the RHS Court, senior football players and a pep rally will take place near the post office to open the festivities. RHS clubs, groups and organizations will be setting up fundraising activities which will include food booths, a cake walk and other fun games for all ages. Tickets for these events can be purchased at the onsite ticket booth. Admission for the pep rally is free, but everyone is encouraged to support the fundraising efforts.

The 2017 Rayville High School Homecoming Court is Freshman Maid Gabrionna White, Sophomore Maid Madelynmae Coon, Junior Maid Phoenita Watkins, Senior Maid Daizialyn Jenkins, Queen Olivia Biddy, Maid of Honor Pecola Daniels, Senior Maid Barbara Kendricks, Junior Maid Madi Hendrix, Sophomore Maid Tamaya Miller, and Freshman Maid Kylie Wicker. The homecoming festivities include a block party pep rally on Oct. 12, presentation of the court and senior football players at the Rayville Arts Center at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, and coronation of the court during halftime of the RHS v. DCS football game on Oct. 13.