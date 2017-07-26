Rayville police solve recent house burglary

The Rayville Police Department has solved a recent house burglary and recovered some of the stolen items.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said that RPD Officer Jessie Morris responded to a complaint about a house burglary which occured during the night hours of July 15.

After arriving on the scene, Morris discovered the suspect had gained entrance by breaking a window. Cash and other items were reported to be missing from the home.

During the ensuing investigation, Morris and Investigator Jerry Davis developed information which led them to identify Hakeem Fairley as a suspect in the crime.

Upon being questioned, Fairley confessed to committing the burglary. Police were then able to recover some of the items taken and Fairley was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

“I would like to commend my officers for their dedication and hard work on this case,” Robinson said.