Rayville police solve rash of vehicle burglaries

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his office recently received complaints about numerous vehicle burglaries.

All burglaries appeared to have been committed around midnight. Suspects would go from house to house, checking to see if vehicles were unlocked.

When they found an unlocked vehicle, they woud remove anything of value, including firearms, change and shoes.

Investigator Jerry Davis Sr., Cpl. Jessie A. Morris and K-9 Officer Phillip Chowns were able to arrest Justin White, 25, of 207 McConnell Drive, Rayville, for two counts of aggravated vehicle burglary, six counts of vehicle burglary and seven counts of contributing the delinquency of a juvenile.

White was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Robinson further stated that White was accompanied by a juvenile who also participated in the crimes. The juvenile was charged with eight counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.

In addition, Kinyko Booker, 25, of 33 Plum Tree, Rayville, was also charged with receiving a stolen pistol which was taken during one of the vehicle burglaries. Booker was taken to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Chief Robinson commends his officers for their good work in their efforts to keep the community safe.