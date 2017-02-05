Rayville police solve car burglaries

Rayville police have arrested a suspect in a series of car burglaries.

Police Chief Willie Robinson said his office received approximately seven complaints of vehicle burglaries during the month of April. Police believed the suspect would walk around checking vehicles to see if they were unlocked. If they were, he would pilfer through them looking for valuables. The suspect took purses, wallets, bank cards, clothing, iPads, cash and change.

Robinson said one of his patrol units was closely watching vehicles in the area which had been targeted. On April 26, while doing this one of his officers observed a vehicle with an open door. Upon approaching the vehicle, he looked inside to come face to face with a known car burglar who then fled.

Having recognized the suspect, Robinson, Investigator Jerry Davis and Officer Jessie Morris were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Cavaxia Reynolds, 19, of 210 Himmelberger St., Rayville, was charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary. More charges may be forthcoming.

Robinson said all vehicle owners should be mindful of locking their vehicles and not leaving valuables in plain view.

“I believe this may serve as a deterrent for someone who may have intentions of stealing your valuables,” he said. “I encourage you to report any suspicious activity to my office at 728-4431.”