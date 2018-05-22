Rayville police make arrests at Wal-Mart

The Rayville Police made two arrests at Wal-Mart recently.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson Jr. said his department received a call at approximately 9:15 p.m. May 10 from Wal-Mart in reference to an employee stealing money.

Upon arrival, Investigator Jerry Davis Sr. made contact with the store manager. The manager stated that Anthony Guin took $40,000 over a period of time from the store.

Guin was then transported to Rayville Police Department where he was read his Miranda Rights, which he acknowledge by signing. He also gave a written confession of taking the $40,000. Guin was then transported to Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.

Lieutenant Czyz Williams and Officer Jamie Johnson were dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a theft on May 12.

Upon arrival, Lt. Williams spoke with the asset protection personnel who stated that over the period of a week their employee, Caleb Meadows, stole $1,100 from his register at the store. Meadows was taken into interview by asset protection, where he denied taking any money stating they never showed him any evidence of the crime.

Meadows was then taken into custody by Rayville Police Department. Meadows was handcuffed and verbally given his statement of Miranda Rights in which he stated he understood. Meadows was charged with felony theft and taken to Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.

Chief Robinson would like to commend both Investigator Jerry Davis Sr., and Lieutenant Czyz Williams for their hard work and dedication to Rayville Police Department.