Rayville police make arrest in armed robbery

The Rayville Police Department has made an arrest in a recent armed robbery.

Rayville Poice Chief Willie Robinson advised Investigator Jerry Davis was dispatched to Fashion World in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 12:34 p.m. Sept. 1.

Upon his arrival, Davis spoke with the owner of the store and he stated that the robber was a black male with a mask at the bottom of his face wearing a gray hoodie sweater and blue latex gloves with blue jean shorts on.

The victim then stated that the subject ordered him from the back, asking where the safe was located. He told the suspect that he did not have a safe. The suspect then struck him in the back of the head with a black hand gun, forced the victim to the cash register and took all the cash. The suspect then forced the victim to the back of the store where he kept change and took change from the back of the store as well.

The suspect then left the store and got into a gray G-6 Pontiac with no tag information and left the scene heading back to Monroe.

Investigator Davis watched video surveillance of the black male who was later identified as Stewart E. Kelly, 26, of 3901 Wiley St., Monroe.

Davis charged Kelly with possession of a fire arm by convicted felon. Stewart was later captured by OPSO and brought in. Stewart was read his Miranda Rights in which he signed freely and gave a voluntary statement admitting to the armed robbery.

“I appreciate the help of RPSO, LSP and OPSO,” Robinson said. “Sometimes crimes are committed in one area, whereas the person who committed it maybe from another jurisdiction. This is where multiple agencies come together. I would also like to commend my investigator, Jerry Davis Sr., who stayed with the leads bringing closure to this crime.”