Rayville plans improved water system

The Town of Rayville has received a $624,700 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to improve its water treatment facilities.

Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis said the grant will be used to install a new water storage tank as well as improving the town’s aeration and chlorination systems.

“Our current tank is old and below ground,” Lewis said. “By installing this new system, we hope to improve the water quality for the people of Rayville and to address the issue with discoloration of the water.”

The grant is part of $14,089,640 in Community Development Block Grant funding to 23 projects across Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was directing.

The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program provides local governments with resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities throughout the state.

“The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program allows us to address some of the basic necessities of our people by providing funds for sewer rehabilitation projects, water and street improvements, economic development projects and other priorities,” Edwards said. “This year, the program has provided more than $14 million in funding for repairs and upgrades statewide. provides critical support for projects that are necessary to sustaining and improving our communities.”

The LCDBG Program is a federally-funded HUD program that is administered through the Office of Community Development. It includes assistance for public facilities through grants that are used to provide and sustain suitable living environments by helping communities with funds for potable water, sewer, streets, and community center projects. The program includes LaSTEP grants which assist communities with funds for solving water and sewer problems through the use of self-help techniques.

The LCDBG program also provides Demonstrated Needs Grants that are used to help communities respond and recover from emergencies. Up to $1.2 million is made available each year.

The program has operated since 1974 and has been recognized by Congress and the nation for its impact on helping supply funds for significant projects that many communities rely on.